Red flag weather warning lifted in Las Vegas Valley

The red flag warning issued by the National Weather Service across Clark County and much of Nevada is over, and a potentially cloudy weekend could be in the offing for the Las Vegas Valley.

Thursday’s 100-degree high will be accompanied by gusts up to 30 mph and very low humidity. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The warning, which began at noon Wednesday, indicated prime conditions — hot, dry, windy and low humidity — for wildfires. It was set to expire at 11 p.m. Thursday, and the weather service does not plan to extend it, meteorologist John Salmen said.

In addition to the increased chances for wildfires, a lake wind advisory was issued for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area during the period.

Although the red flag warning has ended for the valley, another will be in effect only for the Sheep Range mountains, north of Las Vegas, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, Salmen said.

After Thursday’s high of 99 degrees, Friday will follow with a high of 102 and afternoon breezes with gusts up to 35 mph. Weekend temperatures will bring a high of 99 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday, Salmen said.

Tropical Storm Alvin, which was reported to be off the coast of the Baja California Peninsula and heading west-northwest on Thursday, could bring clouds and a small chance for precipitation over the weekend, especially on Saturday, Salmen said.

“That counts for the temperature drop there on Saturday,” he said. “It doesn’t look like we’re actually going to get a lot of moisture out of it, as far as rainfall goes.”

Winds over the weekend will hover around 10 to 20 mph. Monday and Tuesday will bring high temperatures of 104 and 103, respectively.