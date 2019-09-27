Red Rock Canyon free to all Saturday for Public Lands Day

Entrance to the park typically costs $15 for cars, $10 for motorcycles and $5 for bicycles and pedestrians. Since fees are waived Saturday, the park is expecting heavy crowds.

The scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Visitors boulder in the Calico 1 area within the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Red E Bike offers tours of Red Rock Canyon's Scenic Loop from an electric bike. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In honor of National Public Lands Day, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is free to all visitors on Saturday.

Peak visitor times typically range between 10 a.m. and 1 p .m. The park also has limited cell service, so tourists are advised that if you take an Uber or Lyft to the park, an Uber or Lyft likely won’t be able to pick you up.

Park officials said camping fees will remain in effect.

Red Rock was the first designated national conservation area in Nevada. It lies about 17 miles west of the Strip and includes a 13-mile scene drive, hiking trails, picnic areas, rock climbing and several other outdoor activities.

Get Outdoors Nevada on Saturday is also hosting a volunteer clean-up in honor of Public Lands Day, according to the National Park Service.

It’s happening at Six Mile Cove on Lake Mohave in Searchlight. All equipment, snacks and water are provided. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the event will run until 11:30 a.m. For more info, visit getoutdoorsnevada.org/events.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3801. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.