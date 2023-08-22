Red Rock Canyon, Lake Mead facilities reopening after Hilary

Officials said they expect Mount Charleston recreation areas to remain closed through at least Friday.

Portions of the Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon still have debris as its reopens to the public Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Red Rock Canyon)

The Scenic Drive at Red Rock Canyon reopened to the public Tuesday morning, three days after a precautionary closure in anticipation of heavy rains from the storm system Hilary.

In addition, Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials said Monday that they are reopening the park Tuesday after it closed on Saturday.

For visitors to the 13-mile Scenic Drive, Red Rock Canyon officials caution that hazards remain.

“There may still be debris on the road so please use extra caution especially if you’re traveling on a bicycle or motorcycle,” officials said in a post on X.

The visitor centers at Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead are scheduled to open at 8 a.m.

Officials on Monday said they expect Mount Charleston recreation areas to remain closed through at least Friday.

U.S. Forest Service spokesperson Taylor Tims said the service shut down all recreation areas Aug. 18 in preparation for the storm. Officials planned to keep picnic grounds, trails and campsites closed through Friday while they evaluated damage at higher elevations.

Death Valley National Park, including state Route 190, remains closed due to impacts from Hilary, according to its website. No timetable has been listed for its reopening.

