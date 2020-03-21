Red Rock Canyon scenic loop free to visit, temporarily closes Saturday

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area’s scenic loop closed temporarily Saturday morning because of a large number of visitors, according to a tweet from the organization.

The entrance of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Typically the drive reopens mid afternoon when crowds thin out,” according to the message posted at around 11:15 a.m. The Red Rock Visitor Center closed on March 19, according to the conservation area’s website.

Scenic Drive is open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrance fees are temporarily suspended “until further notice for the safety of staff and visitors,” according to the website. All programs and events have been canceled and the gift store is closed for “safe social distancing and health precautions,” according to another tweet from the organization.

Group campsites at the Red Rock Campground are also closed.

Individual, walk-to and RV campsites are open.

For more information go to: https://www.redrockcanyonlv.org/march-hours-programs-and-safety-2/

