Relief from heat likely by Labor Day in Las Vegas Valley

Relief from the extended heat wave in the Las Vegas Valley appears to be just a few days away.

An extended heat wave in the Las Vegas Valley will continue through Labor Day, according to the National Weather Service. An excessive heat warning expires at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Relief from the extended heat wave in the Las Vegas Valley appears to be just a few days away.

“Labor Day and afterward will see more moisture and cloud cover,” said meteorologist John Adair with the National Weather Service. “High temperatures should be about 101 to 104.”

Until the holiday, warm conditions will persist with the excessive heat warning expiring at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday’s high is forecast to be 109, just 1 degree below the 110 record set in 2017. Thursday’s high is expected to be 107.

Overnight lows will range from 78 to 83. Winds are expected to be from 5 to 15 mph.

A spurt of rain showers Tuesday afternoon over the Spring Mountains and an even briefer downpour in Henderson won’t be repeated Wednesday, Adair said.

The temperature dropped as Hail and heavy rain falls in Henderson. ⁦@reviewjournal⁩ pic.twitter.com/5LYncW6oKc — Bizuayehu Tesfaye (@bizutesfaye) August 28, 2019

“That was a mid-level band of moisture that destabilized the atmosphere just enough for a few brief showers and then they were gone by sunset,” Adair said. “We won’t have any of those conditions today.”

High temperatures the rest of the week will range from 104 to 107 with overnight lows of 78 to 83.