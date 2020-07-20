Renters can get financial assistance to pay housing bills

Nevadans facing financial hardship due to COVID-19 can now apply for rental assistance from a new Nevada program under the CARES Act.

State Treasurer Zach Conine discusses measures to help the public with housing stability amid the COVID-19 public health crisis at a press conference at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas, Sunday, March 29, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool) @rookie__rae

Nevadans facing financial hardship due to COVID-19 can now apply for rental assistance from the state.

Officials plan to distribute $30 million of federal funding authorized under the CARES Act, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced in a press release Monday. Tenants who have missed rent payments can complete an application online at housing.nv.gov.

The program is hoped to help keep Nevada’s renters in their homes after a statewide residential eviction moratorium expires on Sept. 1. The freeze in evictions has been in effect since late March.

To qualify:

— A tenant must rent in Nevada, have an active lease and owe back-rent.

— The tenant must be able to show they have suffered financial hardship related to COVID-19, such as losing their job, a reduction in work hours or a reduction in pay.

— The tenant’s household must have liquid resources totaling less than $3,000. Their gross annual income must be below 120 percent of the area media income, which in Clark County is $81,000 or less for a household of three people.

— The tenant must also not be already receiving rental assistance through a federal housing voucher.

Only one tenant per lease will be eligible for assistance. However, if multiple people are living in one home under separate leases, they are each eligible for assistance.

The funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and will be paid directly to landlords on behalf of tenants. Tenants will not have to pay back the rental assistance to the government.

In Southern Nevada, Clark County is also preparing to roll out a rental assistance program using federal coronavirus relief funds. The city of Las Vegas launched its own program earlier this month, which has since stopped taking applications.

