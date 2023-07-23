Rescue efforts not always possible at Death Valley due to extreme heat

Park rangers are endangered by heat as well as visitors, say park officials. And heat sometimes prevents helicopters from getting enough lift.

FILE - People walk along a trail as the sun sets, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Death Valley National Park, Calif. A Southern California outdoor enthusiast has died after collapsing during a hike in Death Valley amid blistering heat. The Los Angeles Times reported Friday, July 21, that 71-year-old Steve Curry of Sunland, California, collapsed Tuesday during an hours-long hike from Golden Canyon to Zabriskie Point and died of what officials believe were heat-related causes. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

With extreme summer heat, visitors who experience problems at Death Valley National Park may not be able to get an immediate response.

The nation’s largest national park has seen two probable heat-related deaths this year when it says it normally averages one every other year.

“Park rangers respond to overheated park visitors multiple times per week throughout the summer months,” it states under alerts on the park’s website. “However, rescues are not always possible. Park managers will not put rangers’ lives at risk for lengthy search and rescue operations in extreme heat, and in extreme temperatures helicopters cannot get enough lift to take off and therefore are not an option for expedited help. Park staff urge visitors to take precautions to avoid these situations.”

Two women died Saturday while hiking at Valley of Fire State Park northeast of Las Vegas.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.