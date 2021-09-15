97°F
Rescuers respond after hiker injured by rockfall in Zion National Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2021 - 1:51 pm
 
Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Two heavily trafficked areas at Zion National Park were closed Wednesday as crews work to rescue a “young adult” injured by rockfall.

The National Park Service said Wednesday afternoon that the rockfall occurred at the Narrows canyon around 1:04 p.m., and medics and a search and rescue team responded to rescue the victim, who may need to be transported to a local hospital.

The Narrows and the Riverside Walk were both closed while park staff assesses the area.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

