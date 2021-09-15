Rescuers respond after hiker injured by rockfall in Zion National Park
The popular Narrows canyon and the Riverside Walk were both closed during the rescue operation on Wednesday afternoon.
Two heavily trafficked areas at Zion National Park were closed Wednesday as crews work to rescue a “young adult” injured by rockfall.
The National Park Service said Wednesday afternoon that the rockfall occurred at the Narrows canyon around 1:04 p.m., and medics and a search and rescue team responded to rescue the victim, who may need to be transported to a local hospital.
The Narrows and the Riverside Walk were both closed while park staff assesses the area.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
