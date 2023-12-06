Resources available for those affected by UNLV shooting

There are multiple mental health resources available for people affected by the UNLV shooting in English and Spanish.

Las Vegas police respond to UNLV where multiple victims were shot on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Families and survivors of the UNLV shooting on Wednesday are not alone: Multiple resources are available in English and Spanish for those who need help in the aftermath of the tragedy.

A Reunification Center is open for those with physical and emotional injuries at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall 1 & 2, 3150 Paradise Road. Visitors must complete a vitual intake form through the Family Assistance Center of Nevada website at facofsouthernnevada.org or by calling 702-455-AIDE (2433).

Fuente de Vida Mental Health Services is providing resources for Spanish speakers who have been affected by the shooting. Licensed therapists are available for help.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is also available for those in need of emotional support following the shooting. People may call or text 988 or go to 988lifeline.org/chat to connect with professionals who specialize in crisis intervention and suicide prevention.

University Police Services at UNLV invited those with questions to call 702-895-5575.

The Uvalde Foundation, a nonprofit that works to prevent and respond to school violence incidents, is offering help through its 24-hour telephone and online mental health and crisis support line for university students and community members. Those in need of support can call 888-685-8464 and receive support from peers and professional counselors. The talk to someone online, go to theuvaldefoundation.com.

Parents or guardians of children who attend Paradise Professional Development School can be reunited with their children at Orr Middle School, 1562 E. Katie Ave., after the school was in a soft lockdown Wednesday afternoon.