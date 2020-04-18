Restaurant owner gives 50 meals a day to hungry Las Vegans

Iman Haggag, the owner of the Egyptian restaurant Pots, started providing 50 free meals a day to anyone in the valley who is hungry.

Pots is an Egyptian and vegetarian restaurant with a variety of offerings, including Egyptian street foods such as koshari.

Koshari is served at Pots in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 7, 2018. Pots is a vegan and vegetarian restaurant, which serves Egyptian cuisine. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Pots owner/chef Iman Haggag, center, speaks to her customers Gray Murillo of Las Vegas and his wife Kalei Nishimura at the restaurant in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 7, 2018. Pots is a vegan and vegetarian restaurant which serves Egyptian cuisine. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, individuals, families and businesses in Las Vegas are stepping up to offer relief to people in the community who are in need of food, services and support. Here are stories about people who are leading with kindness and proving the community is #VegasStrong.

Restaurant owner gives away 50 meals a day

When Iman Haggag learned that thousands of people in Las Vegas were out of work, she said she tried to put herself in their shoes and do something to help.

About three weeks ago, Haggag, the owner of the Egyptian restaurant Pots, started providing 50 free meals a day to anyone in the valley who is hungry.

“What we are trying to do is be here for anyone in need,” said Haggag.

Anyone who is hungry is welcome to call the restaurant at 702-754-6200 and pick up a serving of koshari, curbside. Locals who are over 65 or are otherwise unable to drive can ask that their meal be delivered.

Haggag says the vegan dish of rice, lentils, elbow pasta, chickpeas, tomato sauce and caramelized onions is the restaurant’s signature dish.

She has been assisted by diners who have offered small monetary donations to fund the free meals and individuals who have coordinated pick-ups for homeless communities.

While the restaurant has seen about a 70 percent decrease in sales since the state-enforced lockdown began, Haggag said she intends to offer the daily meals until she has nothing else to offer.

“Now is the time to stand together,” she said.

Triple George Grill donates food

Chef Rhori Kow and the management team of Triple George Grill kicked off their new food donation initiative with a visit to frontline health-care workers at University Medical Center on Thursday afternoon.

Maintaining social distancing guidelines and hospital protocol, the food was dropped off at the main trauma entrance where it was picked up by members of the medical center’s team and distributed inside to the Lab and Admitting departments. The Triple George crew prepared over 60 individually wrapped lunches, allowing staff members to grab and go without having to huddle around self-serving trays.

“We’ve been fortunate to be able to stay open during this time and receive such great support from the community,” Kow said. “With so many heroes on the clock right now, it’s important that we live up to our own name and recharging them with a power lunch is the least we can do.”

The Chainsmokers donate 10,000 masks

UMC received a donation of 10,000 KN95 masks from The Chainsmokers on Tuesday.

The duo, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, have had a residency at the Wynn Las Vegas for more than three years.

“This significant donation of masks from The Chainsmokers supports our efforts to prepare for any potential future influx of patients. Thank you to Alex, Drew and everyone else who made this donation possible,” said UMC Public Relations Manager Scott Kerbs.

