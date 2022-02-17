4 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says

Restaurant review site Yelp put five Nevada pizza shops in its Top 100 list.

A finished pizza by restaurant owner and chef Giovanni Mauro at Old School Pizzeria in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A line stretching to the end of the block for Evel PieÕs free pizza giveaway in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Evel Pie gave away one free cheese pizza per person to get rid of their perishable supplies as the state enters a 30-day closure of non-essential businesses. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Five Nevada restaurants are getting a piece of the country’s top honors for pizza spots, according to a Yelp ranking released this month.

Four Las Vegas-area and one Reno pizzeria are among the restaurant review website’s “Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S.”

Reno’s Smiling With Hope Pizza, 6135 Lakeside Drive, Ste. 101, reached the highest spot on the list for Nevada locations at third. The accolade adds to other recognition for its quality, including honors from Food & Wine magazine, Money Magazine and USA Today.

In Southern Nevada, Marsigliano’s Pizzeria, located at 8125 W. Sahara Ave., Suite 170, reached #29, Lucino’s Pizza, at 3421 E. Tropicana Ave., reached #40, Evel Pie, at 508 Fremont St., reached #75 and Old School Pizzeria, located at 2040 E. Craig Road, Suite 101, North Las Vegas, reached #92.

View Yelp’s full list online.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.