Hawaiian restaurant Zippy’s to open Las Vegas Valley location

A longtime Hawaiian restaurant has chosen Las Vegas for its first location away from the island.

Zippy’s Restaurants announced this past week that it will build a 7,000 square foot restaurant, take-out and retail bakery in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. The company also plans to build a 12,000 square foot central kitchen/bakery to support future growth in Las Vegas.

The location is near South Rainbow Boulevard at the 215 Beltway.

“The location in southwest Las Vegas is ideal for Zippy’s Restaurants,” CEO Jason Higa said in a news release. “This area is burgeoning with residential housing. In addition, the location near the 215 Beltway will provide an efficient transportation hub for our central production facility to support the additional Zippy’s stores to open in other parts of Las Vegas.”

While company officials expect to open the facility in the latter part of 2020, restaurant fans will get a peek at the menu when Zippy’s plans to take part in the 18th annual Pure Aloha Spring Festival, April 18-21 at Silverton.

Zippy’s, which opened 52 years ago, has 24 locations in Hawaii.

