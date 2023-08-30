107°F
In-N-Out across from Allegiant Stadium to open Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 4:58 pm
 
An In-N-Out Burger restaurant is under construction at the intersection of West Russell Road an ...
An In-N-Out Burger restaurant is under construction at the intersection of West Russell Road and Polaris Avenue, near Allegiant Stadium, on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A retro-style In-N-Out Burger located across Russell Road from Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to open Thursday.

The 2,243-square-foot space, built to resemble the first In-N-Out drive-thru built in 1948 in Southern California features a double drive-thru lane that can handle 53 vehicles at a time and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 88 guests.

There is no inside dining room at the location because of the projected high volume of pedestrian traffic expected from stadium events.

Operation hours for the new location are 10:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, with the restaurant staying open until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, the company announced Wednesday.

The fast-food restaurant will employ around 80 people and be managed by Gus Bonell, who has worked for In-N-Out for 29 years.

The In-N-Out is the first addition to the planned stadium district surrounding Allegiant Stadium.

The 691-space Terrible Herbst-owned four-level parking garage is planned to open by the end of the month. A Starbucks planned for the ground level of the garage is expected to open Sept. 29 and the WSKY bar next to that is scheduled to open Oct. 18. The structure is located directly across Polaris Avenue from the stadium.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

