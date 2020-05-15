Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One

A notice to licensed gaming properties released Thursday evening states that restaurants that meet requirements set forth by the Governor’s Office may reopen but must get confirmation from the state Gaming Control Board before they can do so.

An aerial photo of the Las Vegas Strip after all Las Vegas casinos have been shut down during the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, March 30, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Nevada Gaming Control Board announced restaurants inside casinos will be allowed to reopen during Phase One of the state’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

A notice to licensed gaming properties released Thursday evening states that restaurants that meet requirements set forth by the Governor’s Office may reopen but must get confirmation from the board before they can do so.

According to the notice, the gaming property must confirm with the board “whether there is a separate entrance for the restaurant, apart from any entrance to the restaurant off the gaming floor.”

If not, the property has to explain how it will make sure patrons can enter the restaurant without crossing the gaming floor. The same stipulation goes for restrooms.

The notice states that the board will enforce these regulations on restaurants that only partially open, and that the regulations may change as new information about the COVID-19 pandemic becomes available.

