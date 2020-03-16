Retailer reserves first hour of shopping for seniors

Dollar General is restricting its first hour of business to seniors, while other Las Vegas Valley grocers are cutting back on hours to deal with restocking shelves.

Several grocery stores are reducing hours in light of the heavy run on food, water and cleaning supplies in the Las Vegas Valley, while at least one retailer is restricting its first hour of business to seniors.

Dollar General said in a statement Monday afternoon that, beginning Tuesday, its stories will dedicate their stores’ first hour of business to senior customers, “who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

“Dollar General wants to provide those at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods,” the statement said.

All Dollar General stores will also close an hour earlier than normal so employees can restock shelves for the following day, according to the statement.

Smith’s Food & Drug has signs posted in most of its stores saying hours will be from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. for an indefinite period. Some Smith’s are open 24 hours, but most operate from 6 a.m. until midnight.

The company’s website notes that customers may encounter limited inventory, longer delays of shipment of products and other related supply issues.

Smith’s also announced on Monday that it is hiring workers to help keep shelves stocked. To learn more or to apply for a position, visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com or go to a local Smith’s grocery store.

Other stores are reducing hours as well.

Trader Joe’s stated on its website, “Beginning Monday, March 16th, and until further notice, all Trader Joe’s stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. to support our crew members in taking care of one another and our customers.”

