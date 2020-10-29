Review-Journal named finalist in 2 EPPY Awards categories

The Las Vegas Review-Journal was named a finalist in two categories of a contest that highlights the best in digital media.

An exterior view of the Las Vegas Review-Journal at 1111 W. Bonanza Road in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Editor & Publisher’s annual EPPY Awards honor excellence in online journalism and digital storytelling and design. This year’s contest received more than 450 entries.

The Review-Journal was a co-finalist with the San Francisco Chronicle in the category for the best daily newspaper website with at least a million unique monthly visitors. The Boston Globe won the category.

“We’re grateful for the recognition from Editor & Publisher for the overall excellence of reviewjournal.com,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said Wednesday. “We take great pride in the depth of news and the high quality of our digital presentations on our website and our mobile app.”

The recognition marked the second year in a row that the Review-Journal was named a finalist in the category.

The Review-Journal’s marketing and advertising team also earned the newspaper a finalist spot in the category for best promotional/marketing campaign for a website with at least a million unique monthly visitors. The recognition was the result of the company’s work taking the Academic Excellence Awards virtual in 2020.

The Dallas Morning News was also a co-finalist in the category, with an initiative from The Weather Channel and IBM winning the category.

“We appreciate and thank Editor and Publisher for naming our team as finalist for this award,” said Chase Rankin, the Review-Journal’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.

“It was important that we created a memorable and safe virtual Academic Excellence Awards Show in order for students and families to celebrate their successes during these trying times,” Rankin said. “This project was an example of how a team can work together toward a common goal for the betterment of our community.”

