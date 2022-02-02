Review Journal’s Wanda Blair promoted to vice president of marketing

Blair earned her new title through her strong brand development work since joining the company in October 2018, Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer said.

Wanda Blair has been promoted to Review-Journal Vice President for Marketing. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s)

Las Vegas Review-Journal marketing director Wanda Blair has been promoted to vice president of marketing as part of the newspaper’s goal to further highlight its campaigns and brand development.

Blair moves into the leadership role following about three years as the Review-Journal’s marketing director, Publisher and Editor Keith Moyer announced Tuesday.

“Wanda has earned this position by excelling at her job since assuming her role in October 2018,” Moyer said. “She is a get-things-done kind of leader, team player and a Review-Journal ambassador well-known throughout the RJ community and sphere of influence.”

In her new role, Blair will be responsible for overseeing R-J marketing campaigns, brand development, public events, internal and external messaging and community outreach. Blair will report to Moyer.

“It is a pleasure to see Wanda get promoted,” Chase Rankin, senior vice president of sales, said in a statement. “She is a great brand ambassador of the Review-Journal and she has made a positive impact since day one of joining the organization.”

Blair joined the Review-Journal after several leadership positions at Padilla Speer Beardsley, GCI/Tunheim Partners, Weber Shandwick Worldwide Public Relations, and KARE11 News/Gannett in Minneapolis.

She is a graduate of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, and Brown College.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.