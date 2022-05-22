Reynaldo Martinez, former aide to Harry Reid, honored at namesake school

The former campaign manager and chief of staff to the late U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, died in March at 84.

About 100 people gathered in the auditorium at Reynaldo Martinez Elementary School in North Las Vegas on Saturday to honor the life and legacy of the school’s namesake.

Reynaldo Martinez, former campaign manager and chief of staff to the late U.S. Sen. Harry Reid, died in March at 84.

Speaking at the tribute were friends and colleagues, as well as Martinez’s wife, Diane, son Matt Rytting, and granddaughter Taylor Madison Rytting, who spoke of her grandfather’s constant urging to try new things. It’s a lesson that she says convinced her, an introvert, to go onstage and speak.

Matt Rytting introduced The Reynaldo Martinez Teacher Inspiration Fund, a memorial fund to honor to Martinez’s commitment to education and the students at the schools that bear his name. The fund will support teachers at Martinez Elementary School as well as the Reynaldo Martinez Child Development Center.

“Him being a teacher and knowing what a teacher goes through really drove his actions,” said Martinez’s son Brandon Rytting. “He wanted to give everyone a chance to succeed and now he has that opportunity.”