RJ wins 2 prestigious national journalism awards

The Review-Journal received two national awards from the Society of Professional Journalists. It is the second time in three years the paper has won in breaking news.

Las Vegas firefighters respond to the scene of a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel that left 6 dead in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ed Graney, sports columnist, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, Las Vegas, Jan. 17, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

The Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday won two national awards from the Society of Professional Journalists.

For the second time in three years, the newspaper won the Sigma Delta Chi Award for deadline reporting in its circulation category. This year, the Review-Journal won for its first-day coverage of the deadly Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas. The December fire killed six people, making it the deadliest residential fire in the city’s history.

The last time the newspaper won that category was for its coverage of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Strip.

In addition to the breaking news award, columnist Ed Graney won for sports column writing in the newspaper’s circulation category.

