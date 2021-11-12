Road reopens after rock fall in Zion National Park

A rock fall at Zion National Park on Friday morning temporarily closed a thoroughfare in the park, rangers said.

Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A rock fall at Zion National Park on Friday morning temporarily closed a thoroughfare in the park, rangers said.

The rock fall took place along state Route 9, west of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel, the National Park Service wrote in a press release. Route 9 was closed as a result but had reopened to standard vehicles at 4:30 p.m. The park service said the road would reopen to oversize vehicles at 8 a.m. Saturday.

No one was injured, and no vehicles were struck. The road to Zion Canyon was not damaged, and visitors could still access Zion Canyon using the park’s shuttle system.

Current conditions are available on the Zion National Park website.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.