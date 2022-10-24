Road work on southbound airport connector may slow morning commuters

Morning commuters who use the southbound airport connector may be delayed near Harry Reid International Airport this week.

Commuters who travel near Harry Reid International Airport are being advised of overnight lane reductions in the southbound airport connector Sunday night through Thursday morning.

Some lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. as scheduled maintenance is performed.

Commuters should allow more time, the airport advised via Twitter.

