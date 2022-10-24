56°F
Road work on southbound airport connector may slow morning commuters

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2022 - 8:38 pm
 
Updated October 23, 2022 - 8:41 pm
FILE - A crash early Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the airport connector tunnel was restricting traf ...
FILE - A crash early Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in the airport connector tunnel was restricting traffic in southbound lanes, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. (RTC Fast camera)

Commuters who travel near Harry Reid International Airport are being advised of overnight lane reductions in the southbound airport connector Sunday night through Thursday morning.

Some lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. as scheduled maintenance is performed.

Commuters should allow more time, the airport advised via Twitter.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

