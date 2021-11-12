Rock fall forces road closure in Zion National Park

A rock fall at Zion National Park Friday morning closed a thoroughfare through the park, rangers said.

Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The rock fall took place along state Route 9, west of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel, the National Park Service wrote in a press release. Route 9 was closed as a result.

“The road will remain closed from Canyon Junction to the east end of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel as maintenance workers remove the fallen rock and assess the condition of the road,” the park service said. “The NPS will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so. The rest of the park remains open.”

No one was injured and no vehicles were struck. The road to Zion Canyon was not damaged and visitors can still access Zion Canyon using the park’s shuttle system.

Updates to the status of Route 9 can be obtained on the Zion National Park website.

