75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local

Rock fall forces road closure in Zion National Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2021 - 10:34 am
 
Updated November 12, 2021 - 11:42 am
Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A rock fall at Zion National Park Friday morning closed a thoroughfare through the park, rangers said.

The rock fall took place along state Route 9, west of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel, the National Park Service wrote in a press release. Route 9 was closed as a result.

“The road will remain closed from Canyon Junction to the east end of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel as maintenance workers remove the fallen rock and assess the condition of the road,” the park service said. “The NPS will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so. The rest of the park remains open.”

No one was injured and no vehicles were struck. The road to Zion Canyon was not damaged and visitors can still access Zion Canyon using the park’s shuttle system.

Updates to the status of Route 9 can be obtained on the Zion National Park website.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas squatters buried woman’s body, took over home, police say
Las Vegas squatters buried woman’s body, took over home, police say
2
Friends, relatives pack church for Tina Tintor funeral
Friends, relatives pack church for Tina Tintor funeral
3
Man shot by officers in confrontation near Red Rock Canyon entrance
Man shot by officers in confrontation near Red Rock Canyon entrance
4
2 charged with sex trafficking after fatal Las Vegas shooting
2 charged with sex trafficking after fatal Las Vegas shooting
5
Vegas auto shop gets boost from Mick Jagger’s visit
Vegas auto shop gets boost from Mick Jagger’s visit
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST