Rollover crash on I-15 leaves one man dead

A man is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 15 at mile marker 101 on Sunday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Pedestrian struck by car while crossing street outside of a crosswalk

A man is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 15 at mile marker 101 on Sunday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The crash involved a single pickup truck on the west side of the southbound roadway, the release states.

There are no road closures reported, though troopers ask drivers to slow down in the area as they continue to investigate.

The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Highway Patrol said more information will be provided, pending the investigation.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.