59°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Rollover crash on I-15 leaves one man dead

FILE - Nevada State Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FILE - Nevada State Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A hiker was found dead on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, on the Canyon Overlook Trail in Zion National P ...
Hiker in Zion National Park dies, possible fall
Fans dance as Wet Leg performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday ...
Rolling Stone says ‘long-term investment’ will return Las Vegas festival
Close-up of lights on roof of police car. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian struck by car while crossing street outside of a crosswalk
FILE - Henderson Police Department vehicle. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizut ...
Henderson police arrest two after armed bank robberies
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2025 - 5:49 pm
 

A man is dead after a rollover crash on Interstate 15 at mile marker 101 on Sunday, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The crash involved a single pickup truck on the west side of the southbound roadway, the release states.

There are no road closures reported, though troopers ask drivers to slow down in the area as they continue to investigate.

The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Highway Patrol said more information will be provided, pending the investigation.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow @arletteyousif on Instagram.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES