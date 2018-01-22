Rollover crash on US 95 in Henderson sends 5 to hospitals

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle rollover accident in Henderson that sent five people, including an 11-year-old girl to Las Vegas area hospitals on Monday morning.

(NHP)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle rollover crash in Henderson that sent five people, including an 11-year-old girl to Las Vegas area hospitals on Monday morning.

Highway Patrol responded at 12:17 a.m. after a Ford SUV rolled over and erupted into flames on U.S. Highway 95 southbound, near the Horizon Exit, according to trooper Jason Buratczuk.

The 11-year-old was thrown from the vehicle and taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, Buratczuk said. He said the girl and all other occupants, who were taken to other area hospitals, were expected to survive.

U.S. 95 southbound was closed while Highway Patrol investigated, but reopened about 4 a.m.