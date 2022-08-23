105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Local

RTC offers free bus rides for high school students

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2022 - 4:17 pm
 
Students exit Foothill High School after the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in H ...
Students exit Foothill High School after the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas high school students are now being offered free transportation to school through a partnership with between the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the Clark County School District.

As part of the “RTC Ride-On Program,” select high school students can receive RTC transit to and from school at no charge.

Students are expected to meet the eligibility requirements in order to take part in the free transportation program, including living more than two miles from their zoned school.

To verify their eligibility and enroll in the program, the RTC says students must sign up on its website or in their school’s main office.

Upon verification of eligibility, students will be issued an electronic semester bus pass via email for alternative busing services through the RTC, the group says.

For more information on the “RTC Ride-On program,” visit: https://www.rtcsnv.com/ways-to-travel/transit-services/ride-on-ccsd/

Contact Glivell Piloto at gpiloto@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
Players let $22M in cashout tickets expire last year. Where did the money go?
2
Nevada officials want drought details from feds
Nevada officials want drought details from feds
3
Dog in fatal mauling on verge of being euthanized
Dog in fatal mauling on verge of being euthanized
4
City eyes plan to redevelop east Las Vegas golf course
City eyes plan to redevelop east Las Vegas golf course
5
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges
Nancy Pelosi’s husband pleads guilty to misdemeanor DUI charges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST