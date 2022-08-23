RTC offers free bus rides for high school students

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada has partnered with Clark County School District to offer free transportation for eligible high school students.

Students exit Foothill High School after the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas high school students are now being offered free transportation to school through a partnership with between the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the Clark County School District.

As part of the “RTC Ride-On Program,” select high school students can receive RTC transit to and from school at no charge.

Students are expected to meet the eligibility requirements in order to take part in the free transportation program, including living more than two miles from their zoned school.

To verify their eligibility and enroll in the program, the RTC says students must sign up on its website or in their school’s main office.

Upon verification of eligibility, students will be issued an electronic semester bus pass via email for alternative busing services through the RTC, the group says.

For more information on the “RTC Ride-On program,” visit: https://www.rtcsnv.com/ways-to-travel/transit-services/ride-on-ccsd/

