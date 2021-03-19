Runaway goat captured in Las Vegas looking for new home

Seeking a new farm animal for your high-fenced Las Vegas backyard? A goat caught running around near downtown Las Vegas on Saturday is up for adoption.

Buzi, a 1-year-old goat found wandering near West Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive, has been put up for adoption. (The Animal Foundation)

The Animal Foundation is hoping to find a home for Prince, a male while male peacock. (The Animal Foundation)

Buzi, a 1-year-old goat who picked up by Las Vegas police and animal control near West Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive, is 80 pounds with a healthy coat of brown and black fur and a wide set of horns. The Animal Foundation said that although he has a minor respiratory infection, goats his age respond well to treatment.

“He’s being treated here at the shelter but he will need followup care once he’s adopted,” foundation spokeswoman Kelsey Pizzi wrote to the Review-Journal on Thursday.

Las Vegas police and animal control initially identified Buzi as a ram after he was contained to a backyard on Ashby Avenue following a chase Saturday night that lasted over an hour.

No owner has come forward, Pizzi said, and though you can microchip a goat, Buzi was not chipped.

Buzi is one of many animals to visit the foundation’s farm area, known for chickens and exotic animals. Pizzi estimated 15 percent of animals adopted from the foundation are exotic.

Pizzi said a white peacock arrived at the foundation Thursday. Prince, a shy male peacock, is up for adoption as well.

The ideal owner for Buzi, Pizzi said, is someone with experience, a large space and secure fencing.

“Goats are curious and they love to climb,” she wrote. “They are escape artists.”

Anyone interested in adopting the goat can call the Animal Foundation at 702-955-5901.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.