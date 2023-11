A preliminary report says the bus driver suffered minor injuries in the 2:02 p.m. collision.

A school bus rests on its side aftercolliding with an SUV at Blue Diamond Road and South Jones Bouelvard in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. (RTC)

A school bus collided with an SUV in the southwest valley Thursday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A preliminary report says the bus driver suffered minor injuries in the 2:02 p.m. collision, said Metro Officer Luis Vidal.

It is unclear if any children were in the bus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.