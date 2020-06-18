Searchers find missing hiker at Valley of Fire unharmed

Nicolas Bizov, 23, of Las Vegas, was located Thursday morning in the park and reunited with his family.

Nicolas Bizov (Photo submitted)

A missing hiker was found Thursday morning in the Valley of Fire State Park, officials said.

Nicolas Bizov, 23, of Las Vegas, had last been seen hiking Wednesday morning in the Fireway Rock area of the park, said Donald Moore, team commander for Red Rock Search and Rescue. Moore said that Bizov was found in the park Thursday morning and has been reunited with his family.

Bizov was hospitalized so that medical staff could evaluate him, but Moore said he was not seriously injured. The agency conducted the search in the park about 50 miles from Las Vegas along with the Metropolitan Police Department, Valley of Fire park rangers, the Civil Air Patrol and the Airforce.

“This is probably one of the largest combined (search and rescue) missions using multiple agencies” in the area, Moore said.

No details were released surrounding the circumstances of Bizov’s disappearance in the park.

