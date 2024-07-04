102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Second of two apartment fires damages 12 units

A fire was reported at an apartment complex at 4480 Sirius Ave. This was the second major apart ...
A fire was reported at an apartment complex at 4480 Sirius Ave. This was the second major apartment fire of the day in Las Vegas on Wednesday. (Courtesy)
A fire was reported at an apartment complex at 4480 Sirius Ave. This was the second major apart ...
A fire was reported at an apartment complex at 4480 Sirius Ave. This was the second major apartment fire of the day in Las Vegas on Wednesday. (Courtesy)
More Stories
David West, 59, talks to a reporter in a cool mist at the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in ...
Cooling stations are refuges for homeless, vulnerable: ‘It’s way too hot’
Wayne Newton holds a guitar, which was a gift from Elvis Presley, at Casa de Shenandoah ranch h ...
Wayne Newton’s interest in Casa de Shenandoah is long gone
A pedestrian walks beneath a bridge as demolition continues on the Tropicana in preparation for ...
Strip pedestrian bridges set to temporarily close for Tropicana demolition
Actor Mark Wahlberg greets other attendees at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2 ...
Summerlin resident Mark Wahlberg goes bald for new film ‘Flight Risk’
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2024 - 8:45 pm
 

The second of two Las Vegas apartment fires was reported on Wednesday at around 4 p.m., officials said.

All 12 units in the building, at 4480 Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street, had “significant damage,” said Brian O’Neal, assistant chief for the Clark County Fire Department, in a release.

A fire on Dumont Boulevard also burned through an apartment building earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

After evacuating people from the Sirius Avenue building, firefighters sprayed water on the blaze, which was burning through the attic, O’Neal said. Everyone was evacuated, he added.

Red Cross helped the evacuated residents, O’Neal said, and one patient was treated at the scene. Information about their injuries was not yet available.

Fire investigators were due to remain on the scene several hours into Wednesday night, O’Neal said.

“The fire was challenging due to the heat and the need to rotate personnel as well as the concurrent fire on Dumont,” he said.

Contact Estelle Atkinson at eatkinson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @estellelilym on X and @estelleatkinsonreports on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
‘We have to learn to prepare’: Church leaders get active shooter preparedness training
recommend 2
Fire damages at least a dozen units in apartment complex
recommend 3
Police: Woman found dead on road in suspected homicide
recommend 4
Mom killed in fatal crash near 215 Beltway identified
recommend 5
Las Vegas officer among 2 hurt in southeast valley crash — PHOTOS
recommend 6
More roadwork on Las Vegas Boulevard set to begin this weekend