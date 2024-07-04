Second of two apartment fires damages 12 units

Summerlin resident Mark Wahlberg goes bald for new film ‘Flight Risk’

A fire was reported at an apartment complex at 4480 Sirius Ave. This was the second major apartment fire of the day in Las Vegas on Wednesday. (Courtesy)

The second of two Las Vegas apartment fires was reported on Wednesday at around 4 p.m., officials said.

All 12 units in the building, at 4480 Sirius Avenue, near Arville Street, had “significant damage,” said Brian O’Neal, assistant chief for the Clark County Fire Department, in a release.

A fire on Dumont Boulevard also burned through an apartment building earlier on Wednesday afternoon.

After evacuating people from the Sirius Avenue building, firefighters sprayed water on the blaze, which was burning through the attic, O’Neal said. Everyone was evacuated, he added.

Red Cross helped the evacuated residents, O’Neal said, and one patient was treated at the scene. Information about their injuries was not yet available.

Fire investigators were due to remain on the scene several hours into Wednesday night, O’Neal said.

“The fire was challenging due to the heat and the need to rotate personnel as well as the concurrent fire on Dumont,” he said.

