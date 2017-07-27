Sections of U.S. 95 and Las Vegas Boulevard closing next week

Sections of U.S. Highway 95 and Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed in the downtown area for overnight work on Wednesday as crews install digital signs that will flash information about accidents and detours, the Nevada Department of Transportation said.

Northbound U.S. 95 will be closed between Las Vegas and Martin Luther King boulevards from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

Additionally, Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed between U.S. 95 and Bonanza Road from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday.

And, the Las Vegas Boulevard and Casino Center Boulevard onramps to northbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday.

As a detour, Illia said drivers should exit U.S. 95 at northbound Las Vegas Boulevard, then head west on Washington Avenue to access both directions of Interstate 15.

For those headed to Summerlin and northwest Las Vegas, the recommended detour is to exit U.S. 95 at northbound Las Vegas Boulevard, then head west on Bonanza Road to re-enter the freeway at Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The closures are needed so that crews can install a dozen new active traffic management signs as part of Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.

A system of sensors lining the highways will detect heavy congestion, car crashes, bad weather and other conditions that could affect traffic. The information will be relayed to the signs to adjust speed limits, aimed at reducing accidents and stop-and-go conditions for the 300,000 vehicles that travel daily between the Spaghetti Bowl and Sahara Avenue.

