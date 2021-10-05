Semi rollover on I-15 north of Las Vegas kills 36-year-old man

The semitractor trailer rolled over Tuesday morning while northbound on the freeway, about ten miles southwest of Moapa.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One man was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 15 involving a semitractor-trailer Tuesday morning in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The tractor trailer rolled over while northbound on the freeway, about ten miles southwest of Moapa, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol posted at 8:15 a.m.

Highway patrol did not disclose the circumstances regarding the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Juan Carlos Gutierrez-Cardenas, 26.

