Semi rollover on I-15 north of Las Vegas kills 36-year-old man

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2021 - 8:32 am
 
Updated October 6, 2021 - 3:49 pm
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One man was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 15 involving a semitractor-trailer Tuesday morning in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The tractor trailer rolled over while northbound on the freeway, about ten miles southwest of Moapa, according to a tweet from the Nevada Highway Patrol posted at 8:15 a.m.

Highway patrol did not disclose the circumstances regarding the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Juan Carlos Gutierrez-Cardenas, 26.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

THE LATEST