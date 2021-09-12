Semitruck rollover closes southbound I-15 lanes near Sloan

Two lanes had reopened shortly after 7 p.m., according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Southbound Interstate 15 at Sloan Road was closed for hours on Sunday afternoon following a semitruck rollover, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just after 1:50 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol website. Trooper Travis Smaka said the truck was hauling frozen food and leaked about 100 gallons of diesel onto the road, which crews were working to clear on Sunday night. Nobody was hospitalized, he said.

Two lanes had reopened shortly after 7 p.m., according to a tweet from the Regional Transportation Commission.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and expect delays.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.