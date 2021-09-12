Semitruck rollover closes southbound I-15 near Sloan

Traffic is being diverted onto the Sloan exit to bypass the crash, and major delays are expected as crews clean up the road.

Southbound Interstate 15 at Sloan Road is closed after a semitruck rollover on Sunday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Traffic is being diverted onto the Sloan exit to bypass the crash, just south of Las Vegas, and major delays are expected as crews clean up the road. The crash was reported just after 1:50 p.m., according to the Highway Patrol website.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

