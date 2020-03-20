48°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local Las Vegas

Senior shoppers calm waiting outside Las Vegas grocery store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2020 - 9:39 am
 
Updated March 20, 2020 - 10:05 am

It was a long, quiet line of grocery store shoppers at a northwest Las Vegas store early Friday.

“It is what it is,” kept coming from those in line at the Smith’s Marketplace store on Skye Canyon Park Drive. “Just us seniors.”

Shoppers were very calm and some had cheery faces as they waited.

Many valley grocers and retailers have been offering a “senior hour” for shoppers this week as a strong run on food and supplies continues related to coronavirus.

Review-Journal videographer Michael Quine said it was a very orderly process as several dozen shoppers were in line, starting well before 6:30 a.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@review-journal.com or 702-363-4285.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
Las Vegas strip club to offer drive-through peep show
2
4 senators sold stock before steep market losses from virus
4 senators sold stock before steep market losses from virus
3
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
Las Vegas elementary school reports CCSD’s first COVID-19 case
4
Raiders officially cut ties with Oakland
Raiders officially cut ties with Oakland
5
More than 100 flights canceled after McCarran control tower shut down
More than 100 flights canceled after McCarran control tower shut down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
2 pedestrians injured after being hit by vehicle - VIDEO
Two men were injured when they were hit by a car on Warm Springs Road near Bruce Street in southeast Las Vegas on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson store owners react to Sisolak's order to shut down - VIDEO
Water Street is the heartbeat of downtown Henderson. Store owners there reacted on-camera to the news of the state closure order, and responded with how they would proceed. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clark County COVID-19 cases jump by 27, upping state total to 82 - VIDEO
Reported cases of COVID-19 in Clark County increased by 27 in one day, to 69 from 42, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Wednesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fashion Show mall temporarily closes doors - Video
Fashion Show Mall has temporarily closed for business, just a day after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other nonessential businesses for 30 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Smoker Amy Brown
Amy Brown of Las Vegas and other smokers showed up at the store to buy cigarettes out of concern that tobacco products will either go up in price or be in short supply due to mandated store closures. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors line up outside a Smith’s store in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Seniors line up outside a Smith’s store after the store reserved earliest hour for seniors. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Smith's grocery stores reserving special hours for Las Vegas seniors - VIDEO
Smith's grocery stores are reserving special hours for Las Vegas seniors to shop, starting Wednesday, March 18. “We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community.” Aubriana Martindale, corporate affairs manager for Kroger. (Michael Quine and Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Boulevard shuts down for 30 days - VIDEO
Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip shut down following Gov. Steve Sisolak’s statewide order that non-essential businesses close for the next 30 days. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sahara Urgent Care tests for coronavirus - Video
Coronavirus testing occurs at Sahara Urgent care and the manager goes over who will be tested for the virus and how they will get their test kits. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Business at Las Vegas gun shops is booming amid growing coronavirus fears - VIDEO
Customers at gun shops are looking for 9 mm pistols and shotguns, and 9 mm ammunition has been cleared out as soon as it hit the shelves. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mike and Helen Godfrey of England
Mike and Helen Godfrey traveled from Washington, England, to Las Vegas to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Parents and students pick up meals at schools - Video
Due to schools closing down because of the coronavirus parents and students are picking up free meals at 15 schools across the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First coronavirus death in Clark County - VIDEO
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 35 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, including one person who has died. The death occurred in a male Clark County resident who was in his 60s. He had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Strip looks deserted amid coronavirus concerns - VIDEO
RJ reporter Glenn Puit was on the Las Vegas Strip speaking to tourist about coronavirus and its effect on their trip. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitor talks about 'weird vibe' with Las Vegas Strip closures - VIDEO
Tom Reid of Minnesota arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday, ready to spend his spring break on the Strip. He's returning home because of all the closures and Park MGM, where he is staying, is closing. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jessica Williams is sorry for car crash that left six teens dead - VIDEO
Jessica Williams was 20 years old in 2000 when she fell asleep at the wheel and struck six teenagers, killing them. She was paroled in October and says she is forever tormented by the pain she caused. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
16 Coronavirus cases in Clark County
Health authorities on Friday announced eight new positive tests for COVID-19 in Clark County, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 19, 16 in Clark County.
Clark County not planning to close schools because of coronavirus fears — yet - VIDEO
Whether Clark County schools will close over coronavirus concerns depends in part on having enough bus drivers to get kids to school and enough teachers to teach them, district representatives said Thursday, emphasizing that the final decision will rest with the Southern Nevada Health District. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD cancels sports, extracurricular activities due to coronavirus - VIDEO
Clark County schools is immediately suspending all athletic events, assemblies and extra-curricular events until further notice over coronavirus fears, the district said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus leaves Las Vegas quiet - VIDEO
COVID-19 is making an impact on the Las Vegas Strip. Usually filled with crowds and parties, the Strip is now quiet with empty lines, empty casino floors and little action along major party spots. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman injured in hit-and-run crash in parking lot - VIDEO
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a central Las Vegas parking lot Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, according to police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three new positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County - VIDEO
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting three new “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases. That makes five new cases in Clark County and seven in Nevada. (Michael Quine and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus latest updates - VIDEO
Review-Journal health reporter Mary Hynes discusses the latest updates on coronavirus in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, March 10, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clouds build Monday before rain in Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
Southern Nevada residents and visitors are in for a wet few days, perhaps more, according to the National Weather Service. (James Schaeffer)
We dance for Charlotte - VIDEO
This desire to help the Bush family led to a unique social media campaign – it’s called #WeDanceForCharlotte. Charlotte Bush and her brother, Alex, were hit by a driver as they walked home from school in February. Alex was killed and Charlotte was hospitalized. Dance instructor Nicole Blubaugh said people who want to show their support for the Bush family are encouraged to post a video of themselves dancing with this hastag on social media spaces such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Glenn Puit and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costco customers limited to 2 cases of water - VIDEO
Customers load their two-case limit of bottled water at the Costco Business Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, March 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition - VIDEO
A Clark County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 remains in serious condition, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Confirmed coronavirus case in Southern Nevada - VIDEO
A man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state and Texas had been hospitalized in an isolation ward in a Las Vegas-area hospital. He is the first case of COVID-19 - coronavirus - in Southern Nevada, confirmed by the Southern Nevada Health District. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST