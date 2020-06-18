Several agencies search for missing hiker at Valley of Fire

A search is underway for a missing hiker in Valley of Fire State Park near Overton.

Nicolas Bizov (Photo submitted)

A search is underway for a missing hiker in Valley of Fire State Park.

Donald Moore, team commander for Red Rock Search & Rescue, said Nicolas Bizov, 23, of Las Vegas, was last seen hiking in the Fireway Rock area of the park on Wednesday morning.

“All agencies are putting on a full court press to find him as soon as possible and reunite him with his family,” Moore said in an early Thursday phone interview.

Moore said park rangers, Red Rock Search & Rescue, Metropolitan Police Department Search and Rescue, and other agencies were conducting the search in the park located roughly 50 miles from Las Vegas.

“Nothing has been located as of yet,” Moore said.

It was not clear what type of gear or supplies Bizov had. Overnight temperatures were in the low 70s.

