Several animals found dead inside vehicle in northwest valley

One person was taken into custody after several deceased animals were found inside a vehicle.

Several animals were found deceased inside a vehicle in the northwest Las Vegas Valley as temperatures reached 108 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers responded to the 3100 block of North Tenaya Way near West Cheyenne Avenue about 3 p.m., to a report of an unattended animal in distress inside a vehicle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department email.

Upon investigation, officers found several deceased animals, police said.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

The investigation is being led by Metro’s Animals Cruelty Section.

An excessive heat warning runs through Wednesday evening.

Last week, four puppies were rescued from a bucket left outside on a Las Vegas sidewalk. The dogs are improving, The Animal Foundation said Tuesday.

