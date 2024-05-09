Skiers can shed Brian Head slopes for 3 more days

Brian Head Resort will conclude its ski season Sunday, chalking up 174 ski days — the resort’s longest season in 59 years of operation.

Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, will have three days of skiing May 10-12, 2024, to conclude the longest season in its 59 years of operation. (Jessee Lynch/Brian Head Resort)

While Lee Canyon is moving toward spring and summer activities, skiers and snowboarders will have one more chance to head down the slopes in Southern Utah this season.

To celebrate, the resort is hosting a bonus weekend of skiing from Friday through Sunday. The Giant Steps Express chairlift (chair 2) will spin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, while the Giant Steps Lodge will be open for lift tickets, season passes, rentals, snacks and refreshments. Lift tickets for the bonus weekend can be purchased in advance for less than $32.

Brian Head will transition to summer operations scheduled to open daily on June 14, conditions permitting.

Lee Canyon, which ended with 215 inches of snow this season, had its final snow weekend last week and is preparing the resort for summer operations, expected to start around Memorial Day weekend, depending on speed of snow melting on trails.

