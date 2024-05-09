78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Skiers can shed Brian Head slopes for 3 more days

Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, had 174 skiing days this year, the longest season in i ...
Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, had 174 skiing days this year, the longest season in its 59 years of operation. (Jessee Lynch/Brian Head Resort)
Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, had 174 skiing days this year, the longest season in i ...
Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, had 174 skiing days this year, the longest season in its 59 years of operation. (Jessee Lynch/Brian Head Resort)
Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, will have three days of skiing May 10-12, 2024, to con ...
Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, will have three days of skiing May 10-12, 2024, to conclude the longest season in its 59 years of operation. (Jessee Lynch/Brian Head Resort)
More Stories
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas Spaceport. (Las Vegas Spaceport)
Construction can start on first phase of Las Vegas Spaceport
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Trans teen ID’d as shooting victim in homicide investigation
FILE - Pedestrians and traffic on Virginia Street on Thursday, March 27, 2014, in downtown Reno ...
Nevada leaders urge reversal of plan to downsize Reno mail operations
The WeWork logo appears on a building exterior in New York on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/ ...
Yes, this company is in bankruptcy. Yes, it’s staying in Las Vegas anyway
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2024 - 1:49 pm
 

While Lee Canyon is moving toward spring and summer activities, skiers and snowboarders will have one more chance to head down the slopes in Southern Utah this season.

Brian Head Resort will conclude its ski season Sunday, chalking up 174 ski days — the resort’s longest season in 59 years of operation.

To celebrate, the resort is hosting a bonus weekend of skiing from Friday through Sunday. The Giant Steps Express chairlift (chair 2) will spin from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, while the Giant Steps Lodge will be open for lift tickets, season passes, rentals, snacks and refreshments. Lift tickets for the bonus weekend can be purchased in advance for less than $32.

Brian Head will transition to summer operations scheduled to open daily on June 14, conditions permitting.

Lee Canyon, which ended with 215 inches of snow this season, had its final snow weekend last week and is preparing the resort for summer operations, expected to start around Memorial Day weekend, depending on speed of snow melting on trails.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Late April storm extends winter sports season in Nevada, Utah
recommend 2
Sunday gusts near 60 mph should gradually fall, forecast says
recommend 3
Las Vegas briefly reaches first 80-degree day, nearly a month behind norm
recommend 4
Late April storm soaks parts of Las Vegas Valley
recommend 5
Spring chill, perhaps rain, will be felt before Las Vegas weekend
recommend 6
Gusts to 50 mph: Winds sure to whip Las Vegas, spread pollen