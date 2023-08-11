Sky conditions near perfect for look at Perseid meteor shower

The Perseid meteor shower will peak early Sunday. With a waning moon and clear forecast, it might be as simple as getting outside of the light polluted Las Vegas Valley.

The annual Perseid meteor shower will peak this weekend, Aug. 12-13, 2023. (Getty Images)

Sky conditions are improving to potentially allow a good look this weekend at one of the top celestial events of the year.

According to EarthSky, the shower rises to a peak gradually, then falls off rapidly. Perseid meteors tend to strengthen in number as late night deepens into the wee hours of the morning. The shower is often best before dawn. The moon will be in the morning sky from early to mid-August but growing fainter each day before the peak.

Expected meteors at peak, under ideal conditions: Under a dark sky with no moon, skywatchers frequently report 90 meteors per hour or more.

The annual event began July 14 and runs through Sept. 1, but this weekend is the peak time.

The Perseid meteors are colorful, and they frequently leave glowing persistent trains. All of these factors make the Perseid shower perhaps the most beloved meteor shower for the Northern Hemisphere, EarthSky reported.

