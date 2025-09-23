Skydiving instructor, student fell into spin after parachute failed, report says

Two skydivers went into an uncontrollable spin when their parachute malfunctioned before they plummeted into the desert south of Las Vegas, a police report said.

A skydiving instructor and student went into an uncontrollable spin when their parachute malfunctioned before they plummeted into the desert near Jean at upwards of 45 mph, according to a police report obtained Tuesday.

The 54-year-old instructor and his 24-year-old student had been strapped together when they jumped late Wednesday morning at 11,000 feet, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report. It said another pair of skydivers told investigators they’d noticed the other pair’s primary parachute was “not working as well as it could have,”

The report said a backup parachute kept the main parachute from fully opening, causing the pair to go into a spin from which the instructor could not recover, according to witnesses accounts.

They said the instructor released the main parachute and deployed a back-up parachute moments before he and the student crashed into the ground at 35 mph to 45 mph, according to the report.

The two men were airlifted to University Medical Center, where their conditions were last reported as critical.

The instructor was identified by a family friend as Jiron Arcos Ponce, and a UMC spokesperson said Ponce remained in critical condition as of Monday. The name of the student was not available.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Chris Mullooly said last week the crash remained under investigation.

Luke Nimmo, a public information administrator for Harry Reid International Airport, which oversees operations at the Jean airport, said the facility does not maintain logs of aircraft activity because it does not have an air-traffic control tower.

“Pilots coordinate takeoffs, landings, and traffic patterns using standard radio procedures on the Common Traffic Advisory Frequency (CTAF) and by visual operation,” Nimmo said in a statement. “Because of this, we do not maintain logs of aircraft activity — this is typical for non-towered airports.”

