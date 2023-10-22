Slain woman’s family, friends to protest Sunday in hopes of getting answers, justice
Tabatha Tozzi, 26, was fatally shot by her then-boyfriend in April, police say.
The family and friends of Las Vegas slaying victim Tabatha Tozzi will be protesting today because they want justice, and answers, on the whereabouts of the fugitive then-boyfriend of Tozzi who police say shot and killed her six months ago.
The Metropolitan Police Department alleges that Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez, 26, shot and killed Tozzi, 26, during an argument on April 22 on the 8100 block of Leger Drive, just west of South Cimarron Road and north of Alta Drive in west Las Vegas.
On the six-month anniversary of the fatal shooting on Sunday, Tozzi’s friends and family will protest at 301 South Martin Luther King Blvd., according to a news release announcing the protest. Tozzi’s mother will also speak.
“It has been 6 months since the incident and there have been no answers regarding his whereabouts,” the news release said.
Perez-Sanchez’s location has been unknown since he carjacked a witness and drove away from the shooting scene, authorities allege.
In June the FBI announced it is offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to Perez-Sanchez’s arrest. According to the bureau, Perez-Sanchez has ties to Southern California and Mexico and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Tozzi, who was shot in the head, was taken to University Medical Center where she was put on life support. Two days later, on April 24, she died while surrounded by about two dozen people at her bedside, friends said.
Two days after that, an arrest warrant was issued for Perez-Sanchez on charges of open murder, coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, robbery and grand larceny of motor vehicle.
Family and friends have described Tozzi as a popular young woman with many friends who was known to many in the Las Vegas nightlife scene. Tozzi had worked for several years at Citrus Grill and Hookah, on South Warm Springs Road west of West Rainbow Boulevard, and then at ZAI Restaurant and Bar, on Fremont Street.
Sunday’s protest will also include efforts by Tozzi’s family and friends to spread awareness about gun violence and femicides — particularly during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“Defined as an intentional killing with a gender-related motivation, femicide may be driven by stereotyped gender roles, discrimination towards women and girls, unequal power relations between women and men, or harmful social norms,” according to the United Nations’ UN Women initiative.
In the Las Vegas Valley in recent months there have been numerous killings of women by men known to them. They include, among others, the stabbing death of Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, 28, allegedly by her husband, Shiva Gummi, in April. In August, Marillorky Tamayo Cruz was shot and killed by her estranged husband, Roidan Durruthy-Mendoza, 38, after she had filed for divorce, citing a history of domestic violence, and had won custody of the couple’s daughters.
