Local

Slain woman’s family, friends to protest Sunday in hopes of getting answers, justice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2023 - 11:01 am
 
Friends and family members comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral ser ...
Friends and family members comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Tabatha Tozzi (Ashley Galvan)
Tabatha Tozzi (Ashley Galvan)
Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez is wanted in connection with the shooting of Tabatha Tozzi, who ...
Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez is wanted in connection with the shooting of Tabatha Tozzi, who was shot during an argument with Perez-Sanchez, 26, on the 8100 block of Leger Drive in northwest Las Vegas just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Razina Hill of Las Vegas places flowers during a vigil for Tabatha Tozzi at Craig Ranch Regiona ...
Razina Hill of Las Vegas places flowers during a vigil for Tabatha Tozzi at Craig Ranch Regional Park, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in North Las Vegas. Tozzi, 26, was shot by her boyfriend during an argument and died on April 24. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Tabatha Tozzi’s friends, Asia Heaivilin, second from right, hugs Melissa Lopez, right, b ...
Tabatha Tozzi’s friends, Asia Heaivilin, second from right, hugs Melissa Lopez, right, both from Las Vegas, during a vigil for Tozzi at Craig Ranch Regional Park, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in North Las Vegas. Tozzi, 26, was shot by her boyfriend during an argument and died on April 24. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
A mourner says her final goodbyes during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest ...
A mourner says her final goodbyes during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Friends and family members comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral ser ...
Friends and family members comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Friends and family members comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral ser ...
Friends and family members comfort each other and say their final goodbyes during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A painting by a friend adorns the front of her casket during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozz ...
A painting by a friend adorns the front of her casket during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Keepsakes and memories on display during a funeral for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuar ...
Keepsakes and memories on display during a funeral for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Longtime family friend Kimberly Cuadras with Aunt Lili Suares shares fond memories during a fun ...
Longtime family friend Kimberly Cuadras with Aunt Lili Suares shares fond memories during a funeral service for Tabatha Tozzi at Palms Northwest Mortuary on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The family and friends of Las Vegas slaying victim Tabatha Tozzi will be protesting today because they want justice, and answers, on the whereabouts of the fugitive then-boyfriend of Tozzi who police say shot and killed her six months ago.

The Metropolitan Police Department alleges that Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez, 26, shot and killed Tozzi, 26, during an argument on April 22 on the 8100 block of Leger Drive, just west of South Cimarron Road and north of Alta Drive in west Las Vegas.

On the six-month anniversary of the fatal shooting on Sunday, Tozzi’s friends and family will protest at 301 South Martin Luther King Blvd., according to a news release announcing the protest. Tozzi’s mother will also speak.

“It has been 6 months since the incident and there have been no answers regarding his whereabouts,” the news release said.

Perez-Sanchez’s location has been unknown since he carjacked a witness and drove away from the shooting scene, authorities allege.

In June the FBI announced it is offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to Perez-Sanchez’s arrest. According to the bureau, Perez-Sanchez has ties to Southern California and Mexico and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Tozzi, who was shot in the head, was taken to University Medical Center where she was put on life support. Two days later, on April 24, she died while surrounded by about two dozen people at her bedside, friends said.

Two days after that, an arrest warrant was issued for Perez-Sanchez on charges of open murder, coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, robbery and grand larceny of motor vehicle.

Family and friends have described Tozzi as a popular young woman with many friends who was known to many in the Las Vegas nightlife scene. Tozzi had worked for several years at Citrus Grill and Hookah, on South Warm Springs Road west of West Rainbow Boulevard, and then at ZAI Restaurant and Bar, on Fremont Street.

Sunday’s protest will also include efforts by Tozzi’s family and friends to spread awareness about gun violence and femicides — particularly during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Defined as an intentional killing with a gender-related motivation, femicide may be driven by stereotyped gender roles, discrimination towards women and girls, unequal power relations between women and men, or harmful social norms,” according to the United Nations’ UN Women initiative.

In the Las Vegas Valley in recent months there have been numerous killings of women by men known to them. They include, among others, the stabbing death of Dr. Gwendoline Amsrala, 28, allegedly by her husband, Shiva Gummi, in April. In August, Marillorky Tamayo Cruz was shot and killed by her estranged husband, Roidan Durruthy-Mendoza, 38, after she had filed for divorce, citing a history of domestic violence, and had won custody of the couple’s daughters.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

