Slight chance of rain lingers in Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2019 - 8:46 am
 
Updated July 23, 2019 - 9:04 pm

The possibility of the Las Vegas Valley’s first “significant” taste of what has been a delayed monsoon season didn’t happen Tuesday, but rain chances will linger for the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.

“The blow dryer is off, and the sweat machine is on,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said Tuesday. “And with that, we’ve got slight chances for thunderstorms.”

Despite the possibility for thunderstorms, Tuesday only saw trace amounts of rain at McCarran International Airport’s measuring station, paired with about 0.04 of an inch in the southeast valley, the weather service said.

There is a 10 percent chance for showers and isolated storms Wednesday and Thursday, which will be paired with humidity levels at 18 to 35 percent. Rain chances increase to 20 percent toward the edges of the valley and in the Spring Mountains, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, the increasing moisture and cloud cover will bring temperatures below the average 105-degree average high for this time of the year. Tuesday’s high of 104 is expected to be followed by highs of 103 and 104 Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

As the rain and clouds start to clear out by the weekend, temperatures should climb to 106 on Friday, 109 on Saturday and 110 on Sunday, the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures will hover between 84 and 86 this week.

