Slight chance of rain lingers in Las Vegas Valley.

There is a 20 percent chance for showers and isolated storms Tuesday through Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The possibility of the Las Vegas Valley’s first “significant” taste of what has been a delayed monsoon season didn’t happen Tuesday, but rain chances will linger for the next two days, according to the National Weather Service.

“The blow dryer is off, and the sweat machine is on,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said Tuesday. “And with that, we’ve got slight chances for thunderstorms.”

Despite the possibility for thunderstorms, Tuesday only saw trace amounts of rain at McCarran International Airport’s measuring station, paired with about 0.04 of an inch in the southeast valley, the weather service said.

There is a 10 percent chance for showers and isolated storms Wednesday and Thursday, which will be paired with humidity levels at 18 to 35 percent. Rain chances increase to 20 percent toward the edges of the valley and in the Spring Mountains, the weather service said.

📡⛈️ 1155AM Radar Update: Storms developing near the Colorado River north of Peach Springs, AZ, drifting to the northwest. #AZwx pic.twitter.com/15NNYY0ilf — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 23, 2019

Meanwhile, the increasing moisture and cloud cover will bring temperatures below the average 105-degree average high for this time of the year. Tuesday’s high of 104 is expected to be followed by highs of 103 and 104 Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

As the rain and clouds start to clear out by the weekend, temperatures should climb to 106 on Friday, 109 on Saturday and 110 on Sunday, the weather service said.

Overnight temperatures will hover between 84 and 86 this week.