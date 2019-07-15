Slight cooling will return Las Vegas Valley temps to normal

Temperatures will creep lower to reach near normal by midweek in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A slight cooling trend should return the daily high temperature to the seasonal norm of 105 degrees by the middle of the week, says the National Weather Service. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

“The high pressure that’s been causing the hot temperatures is shifting to the south and east today and tomorrow,” meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said Monday morning. “Then we’re going to get a weather system that moves through that keeps us cooler.”

Tuesday is expected to top out at 108 degrees, the weather service said. Tuesday will see gusts between 20 and 25 mph, and Wednesday should be windier with gusts upward of 30 mph. The high temperatures coupled with dry and windy weather prompted the weather service to issue a red flag warning — meaning conditions are dangerously favorable for fire to quickly spread — for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rest of the week will have breezy afternoons, the weather service said.

Wednesday’s high will dip to 106, followed by highs of 105 Thursday through Saturday. The average high temperature for this time of year is 105.

Overnight lows this week, which is not expected to see any showers, will hover between 78 and 82, according to the weather service.