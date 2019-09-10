Slightly cooler, windy in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

Mild weather conditions will prevail Tuesday and much of the week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Winds from 15 to 25 mph are forecast for Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The high for Tuesday should reach 92.

Winds will remain a factor at 15 to 25 mph from the south.

The early morning low Wednesday will be a comfortable 68.

Temperatures are expected to climb this weekend when high pressure begins to build, meteorologist Andy Gorelow of the National Weather Service said.

“It may get to 100 on the weekend, but it won’t last long,” Gorelow said. “Then it will cool down again next week.”