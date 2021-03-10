49°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local

Small white van sought in fatal collision with tow truck driver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 9, 2021 - 10:07 pm
 
Updated March 10, 2021 - 7:20 am
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, on the 215 Be ...
Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, on the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley. (NHP Twitter)

Law enforcement officers are seeking the public’s help locating a small white van involved in a fatal collision with a tow truck driver in the southwest valley late Tuesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol released a stock photo of a Ford Econoline several hours after the tow truck driver was struck and killed by a vehicle while working on the shoulder of the 215 Beltway in the southern valley.

Investigators believe a Ford Econoline van struck a tow truck driver, who was standing on the side of the road, before driving off, according to NHP.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of the Beltway near the Decatur Boulevard exit.

No further information was available.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas husband, wife sue producers of ‘Property Brothers’
Las Vegas husband, wife sue producers of ‘Property Brothers’
2
How much is former President Trump worth?
How much is former President Trump worth?
3
Thousands of COVID vaccine appointments going unfilled
Thousands of COVID vaccine appointments going unfilled
4
Security guard killed in murder-suicide at Wynn employee parking garage
Security guard killed in murder-suicide at Wynn employee parking garage
5
8 streets in downtown Las Vegas to be closed for a month as test run
8 streets in downtown Las Vegas to be closed for a month as test run
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.