Small white van sought in fatal collision with tow truck driver

Law enforcement officials are seeking help locating a small white van that was involved in a fatal collision with a tow truck driver in the southwest valley late Tuesday.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, on the 215 Beltway in the southern Las Vegas Valley. (NHP Twitter)

#Update to Fatal hit and run crash 215/Decatur . Possible Fleeing vehicle Ford Econoline with front right damage . If you see this vehicle please call *NHP or CRIMESTOPPERS. #Hit&Run #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm #MoveOver pic.twitter.com/cB1HP8XXtc — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 10, 2021

The Nevada Highway Patrol released a stock photo of a Ford Econoline several hours after the tow truck driver was struck and killed by a vehicle while working on the shoulder of the 215 Beltway in the southern valley.

Investigators believe a Ford Econoline van struck a tow truck driver, who was standing on the side of the road, before driving off, according to NHP.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of the Beltway near the Decatur Boulevard exit.

No further information was available.