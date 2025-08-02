105°F
Smoke from Southern California wildfires brings haze over Las Vegas

The Orleans is surrounded by haze Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
The Strip is surrounded by haze Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
The Palms is surrounded by haze Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 2, 2025 - 4:29 pm
 

As smoke from California wildfires drifted over Southern Nevada, a haze blanketed the Strip and Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The smoke was expected to last through Sunday, according to the the National Weather Service.

The website of the Las Vegas forecast office of the weather service said Saturday there was an “increasing lofted smoke from southern California wildfire activity.”

Temperatures were expected to stay in the triple digits Saturday with wind speeds at 12 miles per hour, the weather service said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Arlette Yousif at ayousif@reviewjournal.com and follow her on Instagram at @arletteyousif.

