Smoke from Southern California wildfires brings haze over Las Vegas

As smoke from California wildfires drifted over Southern Nevada, a haze blanketed the Strip and Las Vegas Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The smoke was expected to last through Sunday, according to the the National Weather Service.

The website of the Las Vegas forecast office of the weather service said Saturday there was an “increasing lofted smoke from southern California wildfire activity.”

Temperatures were expected to stay in the triple digits Saturday with wind speeds at 12 miles per hour, the weather service said.

