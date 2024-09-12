Smoky air: Lung specialist says locals should stay inside and hydrated

A lung doctor at Mountain View Hospital said he was seeing more patients with pollution-related concerns Wednesday and advises locals to stay inside and hydrated.

Strong winds blow in smoke from wildfires across the west coast, shrouding the city in a haze, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dr. Vishisht Mehta has worked as a pulmonologist in Nevada for three years, though he has never seen smoke pollution as concerning as Wednesday’s.

After the Clark County Division of Air Quality issued a “stay-inside” advisory warning residents about an intrusion of smoke from wildfires in Southern California, Mehta worried about his patients with pre-existing conditions such as asthma and heart disease; he also cautioned healthy individuals in the valley who may be at risk.

“I’ve had to give out more short-term medication and breathing treatments to help patients with normal lungs get over this,” Mehta said. “Today, there is a higher likelihood of irritation or difficulty breathing when ordinarily would not matter.”

Mehta, a specialist and the director of interventional pulmonology at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, recommended several ways locals can keep themselves safe during the smoke alert.

First and foremost, he said, avoid outdoor exposure. Additionally, Mehta noted that attempting strenuous outdoor activities may be difficult and taxing in smoky conditions, even for typically healthy individuals.

“Whichever way you’re exposed to pollution — whether it’s smoking, cars, factories, or a wildfire — it will make you feel pretty crummy,” Mehta said. “It will have your lungs inflamed. We should only be breathing mountain air, so today is not the day to be outside.”

He added that while indoors, residents should run an air purifier if they have one and check that their air filters are being changed routinely. If you have to be outside, Mehta suggested staying hydrated and using a surgical or N-95 mask.

“The smoke is pretty thick. You can taste it almost, and you can definitely feel it on your skin,” he said. “And the less one inhales, the better their breathing will be.”

Mehta encouraged locals to listen to their bodies and escalate concerns to a medical professional if they feel unwell. Though the smoke is expected to disperse throughout the end of the week, he said residents should take precautions when determining when to resume outside activities.

“These things have a sliding scale depending on your health history. So, it is best to take it easy and let your body guide you as to how you’re feeling,” Mehta said. “Common sense is going to go a long way.”

