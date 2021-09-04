SNHD plans ‘Testing Before Turkey, Vaccination Before Vacation’ clinic

The Monday event from 3-6 p.m. at Futuro Academy, 920 N. Lamb Blvd. in Las Vegas, will offer both COVID-19 and flu shots.

Nurse Christian Hyderkhan administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Edwin Guerrero during a Southern Nevada Health District vaccine clinic at Desert Pines High School on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Southern Nevada Health District is making a last ditch effort to get residents vaccinated against COVID-19 before the holidays with a “Testing Before Turkey, Vaccination Before Vacation” clinic on Monday.

The event at Futuro Academy, 920 N. Lamb Blvd. in Las Vegas, from 3-6 p.m. will offer people the opportunity to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccines or a COVID-19 test before the holidays.

“This will be our second holiday season during the COVID-19 pandemic. What is different this year is that we have vaccines widely available throughout our community,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, health officer for the district. “We encourage Southern Nevadans to get tested before they travel or, better yet, get vaccinated. There is plenty of time to get vaccinated against COVID and flu before holiday travel.”

Appointments are recommended for both testing and vaccinations at the event, but walk-ins will be accepted.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone age 5 and older, flu vaccines will be available for everyone six months of age and older. COVID-19 testing will be available for the whole family. To make an appointment, visit www.SNHD.info/COVID.

In addition, parents can now make appointments for their children ages 5 to 11 for any of the Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations. As of November 16, more than 9,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received their initial COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The CDC recommends testing one to three days before travel for anyone who is not fully vaccinated. In addition, COVID-19 testing is recommended for anyone who is unvaccinated, has symptoms of COVID-19, or has come into close contact with someone with COVID-19. People who are experiencing symptoms should not travel, according to the CDC. For more information, visit the CDC’s Holiday Celebrations page.

Additional COVID-19 resources and information, including testing and vaccine clinic locations, are available on the Health District website at www.snhd.info/covid.