Snow falling on Mount Charleston
Snow was falling in the Spring Mountains Wednesday morning, a part of the storm that brought rain to the Las Vegas Valley and Southern Nevada.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Mount Charleston and the Sheep Range until 4 p.m. Thursday.
The visitor gateway for the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area, at 2525 Kyle Canyon Road, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday because of the storm, according to Clark County officials. It is expected to reopen Friday.
The weather service has said that snow may be heavy at times Wednesday afternoon with an accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs will be 41 to 44 degrees at Mount Charleston.
Rain and snow is likely in the evening, followed by a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is expected overnight.
Still, Wednesday’s storm was not expected to bring enough snow for play areas in the Foxtail and Old Mill picnic areas of Lee Canyon.
Its ski resort will likely open in early December, snow conditions permitting, according to Clark County officials.
