Snow falls on Mount Charleston, in west Las Vegas as storm arrives

Difficult driving conditions on many highways approaching and leaving Las Vegas Valley expected through Thanksgiving.

The Thanksgiving week forecast calls for 8 to 25 inches of snow possible above 4,000 feet in the Spring Mountains with rain likely in the Las Vegas Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wet in the valley, white in the mountains with windy conditions and cold temperatures for everyone sums up the Thanksgiving week weather forecast for the Las Vegas region.

A winter storm watch is in place for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m. Saturday with 8 to 24 inches of snow possible above 4,000 feet. The higher the elevation, the more snow likely, said meteorologist Jenn Varian with the National Weather Service.

Winds may gust to 40 mph.

While the forecast calls for a chance of snow in Las Vegas this week, Varian doesn’t think that is likely.

“Rain is much more likely,” she said.

Monday saw sunny skies in the valley with a high of 65 degrees and wind gusts pushing 50 mph.

Tuesday will remain sunny with a high near 52, but the winds will calm down to a lighter breeze, staying around 5 to 10 mph. The weather service said there will be a 30 percent chance of rain Tuesday night.

The chance of rain or snow increases to 60 percent Wednesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

A chance of snow enters the Las Vegas forecast after 5 a.m. Wednesday, but the odds are at 30 percent with little or no snow accumulation.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast calls for a chance of rain, mostly cloudy and a high near 51.

The storm could have major effects on Thanksgiving travel in Lincoln County and the Spring Mountains. The weather service advises considering alternate routes or adjusting your planned travel time.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.