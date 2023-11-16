Snow season begins at Utah resort while Lee Canyon awaits colder weather

Two snow tractors at Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, as the resort prepares for the Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, opening of the snow season. (Jessee Lynch/Brian Head Resort)

A snow tractor on a slope at Brian Head Resort near Cedar City, Utah, as the resort prepares for the Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, opening of the snow season. (Jessee Lynch/Brian Head Resort)

Snow, real or manmade, has not made an appearance in Southern Nevada this fall.

But about 200 miles northeast of Las Vegas, skiers and snowboarders will get their first slide on the white stuff Friday as Brian Head Resort opens its season after a week’s delay.

The resorts’s Blackfoot and Pioneer lifts will open servicing three beginner runs — Heavenly Daze, Fun Run and You’re Ready, according to a news release. At 10 a.m., a first chair celebration will be held at the Blackfoot Lift on Giant Steps Mountain.

Night skiing will start Nov. 24, and is available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.

Closer to home, weather conditions at Lee Canyon have been too warm for snowmaking. Overnight lows have been below freezing, but daytime highs much warmer, according to the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. Such conditions make any artificial efforts futile.

The Spring Mountains resort ended its record season last year on Mother’s Day after extending it twice because of record snowfall measured at 266 inches.

“Optimal snowmaking conditions to maximize the pond’s water supply and create a lasting base are consistent cold overnight temperatures. While we’re seeing participation, there’s a warming trend ahead. Lee Canyon’s snowmakers are eyeing a window after Thanksgiving,” Jim Seely, Lee Canyon’s director of marketing and sales, said.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.